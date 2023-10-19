Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,054,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,795,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMO opened at $471.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $466.87 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

