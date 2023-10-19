Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,280 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

