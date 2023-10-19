Spinnaker Trust Takes $220,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.36. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

