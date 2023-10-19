Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $225.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The company has a market cap of $715.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

