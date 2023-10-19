Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 7.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $225.49 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

