SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

