Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 8,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 36,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Starr Peak Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54.
Starr Peak Mining Company Profile
Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.
