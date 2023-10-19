Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley cut shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.28 on Friday. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Startek by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading

