StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.93 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.