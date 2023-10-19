StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

GPP stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. EVR Research LP grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.