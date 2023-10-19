StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Trading Down 2.1 %
GPP stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains Partners
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.