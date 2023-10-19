StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

