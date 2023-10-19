StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
