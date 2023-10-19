StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

