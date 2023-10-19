StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,135,945.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 21,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,107.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,395,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,468,246.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 236,608 shares of company stock valued at $619,277 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

