StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.21 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
