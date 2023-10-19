StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.21 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

