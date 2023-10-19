Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

