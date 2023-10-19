Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,459,970 shares of company stock worth $25,922,783. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

