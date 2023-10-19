Strs Ohio Has $150.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,047 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visa were worth $150,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 881,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $209,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

