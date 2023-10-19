Strs Ohio Has $8.93 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of NICE worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 54.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NICE opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $231.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.