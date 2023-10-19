Strs Ohio Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,579,000 after acquiring an additional 384,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,034 shares of company stock worth $42,212,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

