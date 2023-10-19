Strs Ohio Purchases 7,914 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

