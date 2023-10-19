Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 170,631 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of PG&E worth $75,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. KBC Group NV grew its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 219,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.