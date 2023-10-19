Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.31 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Extra Space Storage worth $72,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $101,084,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after buying an additional 533,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.20 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

