Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.19 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $75,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

