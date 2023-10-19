Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 273,054 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Sun Life Financial worth $71,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 450.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.