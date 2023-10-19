Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 788,604 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680,095 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 788,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $79,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $158,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $94,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.