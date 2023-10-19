Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 85,371 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $82,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 246.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $238.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

