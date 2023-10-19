Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 93,440 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Allstate worth $72,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

