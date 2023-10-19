Susquehanna Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $50.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
