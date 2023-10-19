Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of £20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.99. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.73).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

