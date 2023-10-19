Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Synectics Price Performance
SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of £20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.99. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.73).
Synectics Company Profile
