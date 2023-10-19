Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
