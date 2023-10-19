Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

