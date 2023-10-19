Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,531. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

