Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.26.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

