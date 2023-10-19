Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of TECK opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,557,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

