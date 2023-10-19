Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion.
