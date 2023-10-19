Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 317.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,260. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

