Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 669.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

