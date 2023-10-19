Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

DIS opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

