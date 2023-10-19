Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 830,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

