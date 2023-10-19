Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Textron by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

