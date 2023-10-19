The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

