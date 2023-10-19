The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $32.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $302.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day moving average of $329.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $301.48 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

