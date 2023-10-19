The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The Gym Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Read More
