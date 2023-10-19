The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.3% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

HD opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

