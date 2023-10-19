The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Lessened by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

