The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,073,148 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.48 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.