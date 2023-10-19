The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

