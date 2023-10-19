Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $73,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $124.19 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $138.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

