THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $91.08 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

