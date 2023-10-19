Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $194.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

