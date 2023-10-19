Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

